THE RUPEE: Fall continues

BR Research 23 Apr 2021

KARACHI: On Thursday, PKR continued to go down against USD in both interbank and open markets. This was opposite to trend in global currency markets on Thursday where Dollar went down against major currencies due to fading gains in US Treasury yields. PKR however, remained unchanged against Euro in Pakistan open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.40 and 153.50 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.30 and 153.80 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 183 and 184.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.55 and 41.80 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 40.60 and 40.85 respectively.

Open Bid       Rs 153.30
Open Offer     Rs 153.80
Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday

Bid Rate       Rs 153.40
Offer Rate     Rs 153.50
RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee continued its downward slide for the second consecutive day against the greenback in the local currency market on Thursday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed for another day in the market which helped its further appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 153.40 and Rs 154.70 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 153.20 and Rs 154.50 respectively.

Moreover, the rupee lost 50 paisas against the pound sterling for buying and closed at Rs 212.50 against the opening rate of Rs 212.00 whereas it did not witness any change for selling as it firmly closed at Rs 214.00, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 20 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs154(buying) and Rs 154.10(selling) against last rate of Rs153.80(buying) and Rs 153.90(selling).

It closed at Rs154(buying) and Rs 154.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,300 (selling and Rs 99,100(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Comments are closed on this story.