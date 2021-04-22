Pakistan
Gold prices increase Rs100 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant.
22 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs400 on Thursday and was sold at Rs104,100 against its sale at Rs104,000 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs86 and was sold at Rs89,249 against its sale at Rs89,163 whereas the price of 22 karat went up to Rs81,811 from Rs81,733.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1350 and Rs1157.40 respectively.
The gold price in the international market decreased by $5 witnessed and was traded at $1786 as compared $1781.
