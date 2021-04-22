ATC grants bail to lawyer, TLP leader

ISLAMABAD: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday granted post arrest bail to a lawyer in Islamabad High Court (IHC) building attack case.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case of lawyer Rao Abdul Raheem.

The court accepted the bail of the accused against surety bonds worth Rs100,000 after listening arguments from the both sides.

The same court also granted bail to a leader of banned TLP Qari Noor against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.