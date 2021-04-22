Pakistan
Karachi likely to experience hot, dry weather on Friday
- Hot to very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.
22 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Meteorological department on Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.
The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 26 to 27 and 38 to 40 degree centigrade, respectively with 60 to 70 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.
Hot to very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.
PM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Quetta blast
Karachi likely to experience hot, dry weather on Friday
India reports world's highest rise in COVID-19 cases
NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14
Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive
US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president
Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports
Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report
London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers
US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift
Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial
Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget
Read more stories
Comments