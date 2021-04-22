World
NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14
- This is a unique opportunity to reinforce NATO as the enduring embodiment of the bond between Europe and North America.
22 Apr 2021
BRUSSELS: NATO leaders will meet in Brussels on June 14 for a summit to discuss updating the alliance's strategy to deal with key challenges including Russia and China, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.
"This is a unique opportunity to reinforce NATO as the enduring embodiment of the bond between Europe and North America," Stoltenberg said in a statement, with US President Joe Biden expected to attend on his first official visit to Europe.
India reports world's highest rise in COVID-19 cases
NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14
Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive
India posts global record of 315,000 daily Covid cases
US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president
Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports
Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report
London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers
US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift
Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial
Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget
Read more stories
Comments