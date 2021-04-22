Sports
Super League project 'on stand-by', says Real Madrid chief Perez
22 Apr 2021
MADRID: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted Wednesday that the European Super League was not doomed, but merely "on stand-by".
"The project is on stand-by. The project exists, but half of them have left, tired of what they have heard over 24 hours, saying they don't want to continue," said Perez.
His note of defiance came despite all six English clubs as well as Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid turning their backs on the tournament, plans for which were only revealed on Sunday night.
