ANL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
AVN 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
BYCO 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.21%)
DGKC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
EPCL 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
FCCL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HASCOL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
JSCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.65%)
KAPCO 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.48%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
MLCF 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 8.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
PRL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.17%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 174.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.61%)
UNITY 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,880 Increased By ▲ 15.74 (0.32%)
BR30 25,513 Decreased By ▼ -38.57 (-0.15%)
KSE100 45,422 Increased By ▲ 115.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,588 Increased By ▲ 84.82 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

At least four killed, 13 injured in Quetta hotel blast

Updated 22 Apr 2021

QUETTA: An explosion at a luxury hotel here killed at least four people and wounded 13 on Wednesday, police said.

"An explosion has rocked the parking area of Serena hotel," police official Nasir Malik told Reuters.

"Our officers are working to determine whether it was a bomb," Malik said. APP adds: According to police sources, the blast occurred in Serena Hotel’s vehicle parking area where at least seven vehicles were damaged.

Civil Hospital Quetta's spokesman confirmed that a number of people were brought to the hospital and two of them are in critical condition.

After the blast, the emergency was declared in all hospitals of provincial capital in order to ensure treatment of blast injured on timely by provincial government.

In a tweet, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said he "strongly condemn[ed]" the explosion.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the interior ministry is in close contact with the Balochistan government and that initial investigations are underway. "The government will issue a statement as soon as the nature of the blast and losses are determined," he added.

Fawad Chaudhry blast Jam Kamal Khan emergency Balochistan government Civil Hospital Quetta luxury hotel Nasir Malik Quetta hotel blast

At least four killed, 13 injured in Quetta hotel blast

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Azhar briefed about circular debt, other issues

UK pledges support on FATF

Justice Isa tells SC: ‘Answering questions will be effectively endorsing a patent illegality...’

US commission says religious freedom in India deteriorating further

Concessions from China: Economic team quizzed by WB over lack of progress

Three key UN bodies: Pakistan secures membership

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.