At least four killed, 13 injured in Quetta hotel blast

QUETTA: An explosion at a luxury hotel here killed at least four people and wounded 13 on Wednesday, police said.

"An explosion has rocked the parking area of Serena hotel," police official Nasir Malik told Reuters.

"Our officers are working to determine whether it was a bomb," Malik said. APP adds: According to police sources, the blast occurred in Serena Hotel’s vehicle parking area where at least seven vehicles were damaged.

Civil Hospital Quetta's spokesman confirmed that a number of people were brought to the hospital and two of them are in critical condition.

After the blast, the emergency was declared in all hospitals of provincial capital in order to ensure treatment of blast injured on timely by provincial government.

In a tweet, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said he "strongly condemn[ed]" the explosion.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the interior ministry is in close contact with the Balochistan government and that initial investigations are underway. "The government will issue a statement as soon as the nature of the blast and losses are determined," he added.