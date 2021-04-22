ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
Pakistan

PDWP approves 10 development schemes

Recorder Report 22 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved 10 development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs1,52,208.239 million.

These schemes were approved in the 34th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included establishment of University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies (UAEET) Sialkot, at the cost of Rs. 16,949.470 million, provision of missing specialties for up-gradation of DHQ Hospital to Teaching Hospital D.G Khan at the cost of Rs. 5,452.826 million, Punjab irrigated agriculture productivity improvement project (PIPIP) assisted by the World Bank Assisted (revised) at the cost of Rs. 67,458.999 million, rehabilitation of Faisalabad-Satiana Road from Bypass up to Tandlianwala District Faisalabad at the cost of Rs. 500.000 million, rehabilitation/improvement of roads from MC Limits up to Ring Road Faisalabad (A) Faisalabad Jaranwala Road, Faisalabad Satiana Road, Faisalabad Jhang Road,) Faisalabad Sammundri Road at the cost of Rs. 1,115.089 million while promotion of climate smart high value agriculture (PCS-HVA) at the cost of Rs. 13,515.500 million, sustainable productivity enhancement through promotion of climate smart and efficient mechanized farming practices at the cost of Rs. 3,822.655 million, water productivity enhancement through resource conservation technologies at the cost of Rs. 27,493.852 million, dualization of Lilla Interchange (M-2) via PD Khan to District Jhelum at the cost of Rs. 13,947.903 million and construction of metalled road from Kharar Buzdar to Bewata District DG Khan at the cost of Rs. 1,951.945 million.

PDWP approves 10 development schemes

