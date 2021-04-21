ANL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.23%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.4%)
FFBL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.42%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
HASCOL 9.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.45%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.82%)
PIBTL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.28%)
PPL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.89%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.05%)
TRG 170.50 Increased By ▲ 5.49 (3.33%)
UNITY 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.51%)
BR100 4,852 Decreased By ▼ -19.16 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,458 Decreased By ▼ -127.67 (-0.5%)
KSE100 45,252 Decreased By ▼ -147.48 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,498 Decreased By ▼ -34.48 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

UEFA chief wants to 'rebuild unity' after Super League debacle

  • "I said yesterday that it is admirable to admit a mistake and these clubs made a big mistake," Ceferin said in a statement.
AFP 21 Apr 2021

LAUSANNE: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he wanted to "rebuild the unity" of the European football body on Wednesday after six English clubs back-tracked on plans to join the rebel Super League.

The withdrawal by Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, just two days after the league's unveiling, left just six Spanish and Italian teams involved.

"I said yesterday that it is admirable to admit a mistake and these clubs made a big mistake," Ceferin said in a statement.

"But they are back in the fold now and I know they have a lot to offer not just to our competitions but to the whole of the European game.

"The important thing now is that we move on, rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this and move forward together."

The withdrawals followed an angry reaction from fans, officials and politicians who claimed the Super League was greedy and anti-competitive, as teams were guaranteed a spot each year.

Chelsea UEFA Manchester United Liverpool

UEFA chief wants to 'rebuild unity' after Super League debacle

PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies

India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire

China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit

Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya

Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence

EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect

UK PM Johnson welcomes guilty verdict for US policeman Chauvin

Biden tells Floyd family he's 'so relieved' by verdict

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters