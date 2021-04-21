ANL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.7%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.55%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.55%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.36%)
FCCL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.42%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
HASCOL 9.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.32%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.45%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.17%)
PPL 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
PRL 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.77%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.81%)
TRG 170.40 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (3.27%)
UNITY 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-6.94%)
BR100 4,855 Decreased By ▼ -16.53 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,465 Decreased By ▼ -120.68 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,242 Decreased By ▼ -158.16 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,490 Decreased By ▼ -43.28 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine leader Zelensky urges Putin to meet in war-torn east

  • "The Russian president once said that if a fight is inevitable, you need to hit first. But every leader needs to understand that a fight must not be inevitable when it concerns a real war and millions of human lives."
AFP 21 Apr 2021

KIEV: President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday invited Russian leader Vladimir Putin to meet in war-torn eastern Ukraine, stressing that millions of lives were at stake from fresh fighting the separatist conflict.

The blunt offer for talks came following a flare-up in clashes between Ukraine's army and pro-Russian separatists controlling two regions in the country's east, raising concerns of a major escalation in the simmering war.

In an address to the nation, Zelensky said that Ukrainian and Russian negotiators had recently discussed plans for officials to travel to the frontlines of the trench conflict to assess the situation.

"I am ready to go even further and invite you to meet in any part of the Ukrainian Donbass where war is ongoing," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president, elected in 2019 on promises to bring an end the conflict, accused Russia of participating in peace negotiations while massing troops on Ukraine's border.

"A considerable number of Russian troops are concentrated near our border," he said. "Officially, Russia calls this military exercises. Unofficially, the whole world calls this blackmail.

"The Russian president once said that if a fight is inevitable, you need to hit first. But every leader needs to understand that a fight must not be inevitable when it concerns a real war and millions of human lives."

Ukraine, the European Union and the United States have recently sounded the alarm over renewed tensions and accused Russia of massing tens of thousands of military personnel on the northern and eastern borders of the ex-Soviet country.

The EU on Monday estimated the number of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border at more than 100,000 during talks with Ukraine's foreign minister, who encouraged Western countries to hit Russia with a deeper package of economic sanctions over the conflict.

Vladimir Putin Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Ukrainian Donbass Russian negotiators

Ukraine leader Zelensky urges Putin to meet in war-torn east

PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies

India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire

China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit

Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya

Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence

EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect

UK PM Johnson welcomes guilty verdict for US policeman Chauvin

Biden tells Floyd family he's 'so relieved' by verdict

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters