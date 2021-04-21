HSBC bosses swap plush executive floor for hot desking

LONDON: Banking giant HSBC has axed the plush executive floor at its London headquarters, forcing top brass to share office space with colleagues in a new post-Covid approach, it said Tuesday.

Management will lose their private floor at HSBC’s Canary Wharf skyscraper and will hotdesk — or share desk space — with coworkers elsewhere in the building, Chief Executive Noel Quinn revealed.

“Having spent more than a year working from home, the last thing I want is to be stuck in an individual office when I return to the building,” Quinn wrote in a post on social network LinkedIn.

“I want to have people around me, to reconnect with colleagues and friends, and to be able to speak to them informally.

“So my leadership team and I have moved to a fully open plan floor with no designated desks,” he said, adding that old offices have been converted to client and internal meeting rooms.

The Asia-focused lender will also switch to a hybrid or flexible workplace policy for all employees, after the pandemic fuelled a homeworking boom.