IHC seeks arguments in Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought arguments on next hearing from lawyers of two accused in appeals against their sentences in Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)’s leader Imran Farooq murder case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Baber Sattar heard the accused appeal.

During hearing, the counsel of main accused Mohsin Ali concluded his arguments. He contended that no evidence was produced before the court which proved that the knifes were bought by his client.

The chief justice asked that what was written by Imran Farooq in his letter. To this, the lawyer said there was no original letter available instead, there was only translation of it. The court had to view this also that if it was really written by Imran Farooq or not.

The letter had stated that Imran Farooq had no good terms with MQM’s founder Altaf Hussain. After conclusion of arguments by the lawyer, the court sought arguments from counsels of other two accused including Moazam Ali and Khalid Shamim. The hearing of the case was adjourned till next Monday.