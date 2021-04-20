FM Qureshi leaves for Iran

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Iran after completing a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a video message before departure, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the visit will provide him an opportunity to discuss the regional situation with the Iranian leadership.

He said being the neighbor of Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process is also important for Iran just like Pakistan. He thanked the Iranian leadership's categorical stance on Kashmir dispute.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the talks with Iranian leadership will also focus on promoting bilateral cooperation. He said both Pakistan and Iran have supported each other in difficult times and it will be our endeavor to further strengthen the relationship.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will hold delegation-level talks with his Iranian counterpart on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with focus on further deepening cooperation in diverse fields.

The two sides will discuss regional security situation including the latest developments in the Afghan Peace Process and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

They will also deliberate on strengthening regional cooperation under the umbrella of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The Foreign Minister will also call on President Dr Hassan Rouhani and Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The Foreign Minister will also visit the city of Mashhad.