Tokyo rubber futures drop

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures ended more than 3% lower on Monday, after a poll showed increasing concern among companies in Japan about the impact of rising coronavirus cases on their business and the economy. Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for September delivery finished 7.8 yen, or 3.3%, lower at 229.9 yen per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery declined 0.6% to finish at 13,655 yuan per tonne.