Brazil's health regulator greenlights trials of new Chinese vaccine
19 Apr 2021
SAO PAULO: Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has authorized clinical trials of a new COVID vaccine developed by China's Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals, according to a statement on Monday.
Anvisa said the company was authorized to conduct Phase II and III trials in Brazil. Sichuan Clover is planning to test the vaccine on 22,000 volunteers in Latin America, South Africa, Belgium, China, Spain, Poland and United Kingdom.
