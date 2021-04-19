Sports
UK government looking at range of options on soccer Super League plans
- "We're considering a range of options ... We want to look at absolutely everything we can do, working with the football authorities, to make sure this doesn't go ahead in the way that is currently proposed," he told reporters.
19 Apr 2021
LONDON: Britain's government is considering a range of options to stop the creation of a breakaway Super League of European soccer clubs in its proposed form and is not ruling anything out, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
"We're considering a range of options ... We want to look at absolutely everything we can do, working with the football authorities, to make sure this doesn't go ahead in the way that is currently proposed," he told reporters.
"We are not looking to rule anything out at this stage."
TLP and government have the same objective but 'our approach is different,' PM Khan says in his national address
UK government looking at range of options on soccer Super League plans
After the initial snub, US formally invites Pakistan to President Biden’s first summit on climate
Former IG KP Nasir Khan Durrani succumbs to COVID-19
Government to hold third round of negotiations with banned TLP tonight in an effort to restore normalcy
PM says some religious, political parties ‘misusing’ Islam, vows campaign to prevent blasphemous acts
FM Qureshi says no meeting scheduled with Indian counterpart in UAE
UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries
Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today
EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar
Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province
Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours
Read more stories
Comments