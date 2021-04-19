Sports
All Blacks hooker Coles signs on for another Rugby World Cup
19 Apr 2021
WELLINGTON: New Zealand hooker Dane Coles signed a contract extension on Monday to keep playing for the three-time world champions until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.
Coles was part of the All Blacks side to lift the Webb Ellis trophy in 2015 and the 34-year-old said he wanted add to his 74 Test caps.
"It's a huge honour to play for that team and I never take my opportunities in the black jersey for granted," he said.
Coach Ian Foster said retaining the front-rower was "fantastic news" for his team.
"He's such an influential player in our team: he's a world-class player, an inspiration to his teammates and we love his straightforward honesty," he said.
Coles will also remain with his Super Rugby franchise the Wellington Hurricanes.
