World

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

  • At least 140,614,340 cases of coronavirus have been registered.
AFP 18 Apr 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,011,975 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 140,614,340 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Saturday, 11,780 new deaths and 755,701 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 2,929 new deaths, followed by India with 1,501 and United States with 675.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 566,904 deaths from 31,628,017 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 371,678 deaths from 13,900,091 cases, Mexico with 212,228 deaths from 2,304,096 cases, India with 177,150 deaths from 14,788,109 cases, and Britain with 127,260 deaths from 4,385,938 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Czech Republic with 265 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 259, Bosnia-Herzegovina 237, Montenegro 227 and Bulgaria 217.

Europe overall has 1,022,833 deaths from 47,896,789 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 861,937 deaths from 27,121,846 infections, and the United States and Canada 590,495 deaths from 32,741,924 cases.

Asia has reported 296,136 deaths from 21,143,343 cases, the Middle East 121,916 deaths from 7,248,009 cases, Africa 117,638 deaths from 4,421,251 cases, and Oceania 1,020 deaths from 41,187 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However, the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

