Haleem says will continue exposing Sindh govt's corruption

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice President and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the government of Sindh is dragging the opposition leader in courts because he exposes their corruption.

Talking to media at Malir Court, he said that however he would continue to expose their corruption. He said the government of Sindh has dubbed our more than 200 party workers as terrorists.