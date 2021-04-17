ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,094
11224hr
Pakistan Cases
750,158
497624hr
Sindh
271,524
Punjab
264,010
Balochistan
20,760
Islamabad
68,906
KPK
104,480
Jahangir Tareen denies involvement in sugar price hike, says smear campaign is being run against him to tarnish his reputation

  • JKT said he has nothing to do with the sugar mafia, and that a smear campaign is being run against him to tarnish his reputation.
  • He noted that all three FIRs lodged against him had no mention of sugar-related affairs.
BR Web Desk Updated 17 Apr 2021

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Jahangir Khan Tareen, has reiterated that he has no role in the manipulation of sugar prices.

Speaking to media outside a banking court in Lahore, Tareen said that the media is rife with talks of the sugar mafia, but he has nothing to with the increase in sugar prices.

He said his name is being wrongly attributed with the notorious sugar mafia and insisted that all three FIRs lodged against him had no mention of sugar-related affairs.

“All three FIRs did not mention the rise in the price of sugar, but the FIRs picked up things relating to my business from eight to 10 years ago.”

He said an organized smear campaign was being run against him to tarnish his reputation. “My documentation is clear and transparent. I pay my income tax every year. Mine and my family's accounts are with the income tax people,” he said.

“I have not even been accused in any sugar-related case in a year-and-a-half," he said, adding that he will fight every case against him.

The PTI leader further said that he has not been to the Prime Minister House for more than a year-and-a-half, so he does not know who is doing this against him, but "someone is."

Jahangir, Ali Tareen bail extension

Earlier in the day, a banking court in Lahore extended the interim bail of the father-son duo in a money laundering case worth Rs.3.14 billion.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had sent notices to Tareens on April 14 and summoned the record of all of their businesses, including dairy farms.

Their counselor, however, contended that it was impossible to submit all the records on a day’s notice, particularly due to the law and order situation.

He told the court that his client will attend the April 19 hearing, after which, the court adjourned the hearing till May 03.

Jahangir Tareen PTI FIR FIA's anti corruption cell sugar crop

