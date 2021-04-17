Big moment as Pakistan complete four-series sweep

CENTURION, (South Africa): Pakistan completed a clean sweep of four trophies in four series against South Africa but had anxious moments before scrambling to a three-wicket win with one ball to spare in the fourth and final Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

"It is a big moment for Pakistan. It is not easy winning matches in South Africa," captain Babar Azam said through an interpreter at the post-match presentation.

Pakistan, who earlier in the season defeated South Africa in Tests and T20 internationals in Pakistan, followed up a 2-1 one-day series win with a 3-1 victory in the T20s to round off a successful tour.