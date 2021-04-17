KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (April 16, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 152.76 152.74 152.60 152.34 152.21 152.06 151.88 EUR 182.78 182.82 182.77 182.57 182.54 182.47 182.38 GBP 210.20 210.20 210.01 209.68 209.51 209.32 209.10 ===========================================================================

