KP govt launches automated benevolent fund process

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz officially launched the Automated Benevolent Fund Process here on Thursday.

The ceremony was convened by the Science and Technology & IT Department KP and was attended by M Humayun Khan, Secretary ST & IT Department, Adil Siddiq, Secretary BFC Department, Dr Ali Mahmud MD KPITB along with members from Finance and Law Department KP.

This solution was developed under the 6th Cycle of the KP Government Innovation Fellowship Programme, which is a three-way partnership between KPITB, Code for Pakistan, and The World Bank Group.

Twenty Fellows work in teams with provincial government departments over the course of six months, and work together closely with government departments to understand existing processes and hurdles in delivering efficient services to citizens, conduct user research to gauge citizen interaction with these services, and work in collaboration with the government to design, prototype, test and deploy solutions.

Two Fellows, M Asaf Khan and Anmol Murad, worked on the Digitization of Fund Disbursements for the Benevolent Fund Cell during the six-month Fellowship Programme.

The Benevolent Fund Cell Khyber Pakhtunkhwa works for the welfare of serving/retired provincial government employees and their families across the province under the KP Benevolent Fund Provision Ordinance 1972. Previously the department was using manual processes for disbursement of funds which caused delays for the applicants.

The new digital system will help applicants to easily apply for welfare grants and schemes, and enables the department to quickly verify and release funds. The new system ensures proper monitoring to prevent duplication of records; helps bring transparency in the disbursement of grants to deserving applicants; and saves time by facilitating proper communication between district offices and the main BFC office.

