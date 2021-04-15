Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs1.79 per liter

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday further reduced prices of petrol by Rs. 1.79 per liter to provide relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan.

“In order to provide relief to the consumers during the Ramazan, the government has decided to reduce the prices of the petroleum products,” said a press statement issued by the finance ministry here.

Accordingly, MS petrol would now be sold at Rs. 108.56 against its sale at Rs. 110.35, the statement added.

Likewise, the price of high speed diesel has been reduced by Rs. 2.32 per liter, from Rs. 113.08 to Rs. 110.76.

The price of kerosene oil has been slashed by Rs. 2.06 per liter, from Rs. 82.06 to Rs. 80 whereas the price of light diesel oil was decreased by Rs. 2.21 per liter, from Rs. 79.86 to Rs. 77.65.

The new prices would be effective from April 16 till April 30, 2021.