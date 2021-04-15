No NRO to opposition in corruption cases: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said the government would not apply the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in the corruption cases of opposition leaders as the people wanted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to go after the corrupt elements.

The president, in an interview with TV channel, said Prime Minister Imran Khan was disappointed and frustrated because of the way corruption cases prolonged and no verdicts were handed down despite the presence of evidence.

He said the Parliament in a session called by him would discuss the issues related to the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The situation in the aftermath of violence was under control and the Parliament would look into all aspects of the issue, he added.

President Alvi said the government held negotiations with the Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and signed an agreement on some points, which were to be put before the Parliament.

However, despite talks of many days, the TLP decided to go for a long march and refused to talk with the government, he added.

The president said Islam did not allow the closure of pathways and roads.

He felt sad about the violence that took place on the roads in the last few days, he added.

He said the Parliament had an important role, and the government and opposition should sit together on issues of foreign affairs, price hikes and electoral reforms.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the biggest advocate against Islamophobia and he took up the issue of caricatures published in France.

The French government, he said, took notice of his statement on the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and summoned the Pakistani diplomat and told him that Pakistan was interfering in its matters.

The president said he would hold a meeting with Ulema to find a way out of the present situation.

“We have to tread carefully and avoid flare up of the situation.”

Dr Alvi said France now realized the sentiments of the Pakistani nation but there was lack of willingness to resolve the issue.

He stressed that the whole Pakistani nation was united on the issue of sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

To a question, he said Imran Khan was always opposed to buying and selling of votes in the Senate election.

The opposition parties did not cooperate in the legislation to stop corrupt practices in the Senate election, he added.

The authenticity of every election in the past, he said, was challenged which affected the confidence of people in the democratic system.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into power through elections.

Electronic voting machines should be used in the next election, he added.

The president said it was fortunate that Pakistan was having less coronavirus cases than India, which had about 200,000 daily cases.

It was strange that Britain imposed restrictions on Pakistan due to Covid-19, he remarked.

President Alvi said India always had a negative role in the Afghan peace process, including the talks in Doha Qatar.

To a question, he said action against different mafias, including land, sugar and water mafias, was very difficult. It would take time to overcome the mafias but the government would succeed at the end, he added.

He said due to the government's efforts the economy was improving and there was growth in its various sectors.

The foreign exchange reserves, remittances and other indicators were now better than before, he pointed out.

He said the prime minister was making efforts to bring down prices and the Utility Stores Corporation was giving essential items at subsidized rates.

The president said everyone had a unanimous view that Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest and upright person.