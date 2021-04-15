PSX loses 81 points to close at 45,230 points

ISLAMABAD: KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend, losing 81.04 points, with negative change of 0.18 per cent, closing at 45,230.18 points against 45,311.22 points on the last working day.

A total 347,665,735 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 341,889,381 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.601 billion against Rs16.442 billion the previous day.

As many as 374 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 134 of them recorded gain and 218 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 73,577,000 shares and price per share of Rs11.45, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 64,880,000 and price per share of Rs1.48 and Hum Network with volume of 17,371,500 and price per share of Rs6.74.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum increase of Rs61.05 per share, closing at Rs875.05 followed by Nestle Pakistan, share prices of which increased by Rs41.49, closing at Rs5851.49.

Bhanero Tex recorded maximum decrease of Rs54.90 per share, closing at Rs895 whereas AKD Capital was runner up with the decrease of Rs35.01 per share, closing at Rs440.11.