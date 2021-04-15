ANL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.5%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.54%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
DGKC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
EPCL 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.13%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.87%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.8%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.78%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.19%)
PIBTL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.26%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 86.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 163.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.88%)
UNITY 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
BR100 4,862 Decreased By ▼ -11.22 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,689 Decreased By ▼ -158.39 (-0.61%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -81.04 (-0.18%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -34.78 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Pakistan

PSX loses 81 points to close at 45,230 points

  • As many as 374 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 134 of them recorded gain and 218 sustained losses.
APP 15 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend, losing 81.04 points, with negative change of 0.18 per cent, closing at 45,230.18 points against 45,311.22 points on the last working day.

A total 347,665,735 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 341,889,381 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.601 billion against Rs16.442 billion the previous day.

As many as 374 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 134 of them recorded gain and 218 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 73,577,000 shares and price per share of Rs11.45, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 64,880,000 and price per share of Rs1.48 and Hum Network with volume of 17,371,500 and price per share of Rs6.74.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum increase of Rs61.05 per share, closing at Rs875.05 followed by Nestle Pakistan, share prices of which increased by Rs41.49, closing at Rs5851.49.

Bhanero Tex recorded maximum decrease of Rs54.90 per share, closing at Rs895 whereas AKD Capital was runner up with the decrease of Rs35.01 per share, closing at Rs440.11.

