PM to announce a package for Sindh tomorrow in Sukkur

  • The package would be the beginning of development in the province, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said.
Aisha Mahmood 15 Apr 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a package for Sindh during his trip to Sukkur on Friday.

The package would be the beginning of development in the province, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said. He further said that during the coronavirus pandemic, the government provided 60 billion rupees to Sindh. However, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party government wanted all funds for itself.

He contended that the government wants to do much more for the people of Sindh, but the 18th Amendment stops it from doing what it wants to do. He further said Sindh would be provided all basic facilities. The development of Sindh is the development of Pakistan, the opposition leader said, adding that more good news would come for the people of the province.

While talking about the census 2017, Sheikh said politicians were opposing the census because they did not want development in Sindh. The Council of Common Interests (CCI) has approved the controversial national population census-2017 with a majority vote and decided to start the process for fresh census by the end of 2021 under which the 2023 general elections will be held. However, Sindh has disagreed that Karachi has only 16 million people, while the total population cannot be 47 million.

Pakistan Sindh Karachi PM Imran Khan sukkur relief package Census 2017 package

