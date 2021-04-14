ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
World stocks hit record high as bond yields ease

  • The US dollar eased along with Treasury yields, slipping to a three-week low to major peers.
Reuters 14 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Global stock markets rose to a record high on Wednesday as bond yields eased after data showed US inflation was not rising wildly as the economy reopens.

Most Asia-Pacific share indexes followed Wall Street higher, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng leading gains in the region, while benchmark US Treasury yields continued their decline, marking a fresh three-week low.

S&P 500 futures pointed to a further 0.1% rise.

Japan bucked the trend, with the Nikkei falling 0.3% as rising coronavirus cases raised doubts about its economic recovery with 100 days to go until Tokyo is scheduled to host the Olympics.

European stocks looked set to open modestly higher, with Euro Stoxx futures up 0.3% and Britain's FTSE futures 0.1% higher.

The US consumer price index rose 0.6%, the biggest increase since August 2012, as rising vaccinations and fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand. But the data is unlikely to change Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's view that higher inflation in coming months will be transitory.

Powell is scheduled to speak later in the day at the Economic Club of Washington.

"The market clearly braced for higher CPI readings," Westpac strategists wrote in a client note.

They said Tuesday's result was "clearly being interpreted within the context of the Fed's commitment to look through 'transitory' inflation impulses."

For bond markets, the question is whether the benchmark yield can break below 1.6% from as low as 1.611% on Wednesday, they wrote.

"That has been an important technical level, which if broken could see a quick move to 1.5%."

The 10-year US Treasury yield had surged from the start of the year to a 14-month high of 1.776% on March 30 on bets that massive fiscal stimulus would speed up a US recovery, stoking faster inflation than Fed policymakers anticipate and prompting it to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

But yields have eased this month, in part owing to the Fed's insistence that labour market slack will prevent the economy from overheating.

A spate of strong auction results, including of 30-year bonds on Tuesday, has also helped to tame yields.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rallied 0.8%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.4%, while China's blue-chip index gained 0.5%.

MSCI's gauge of equity performance in 50 countries advanced 0.2%, renewing its all-time peak.

"Once again, markets are looking on the bright side, and despite that higher-than-expected inflation read, it's been interpreted as a sign of better growth," said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets.

"We've seen support for those high-growth tech stocks, and other sectors exposed to economic growth, including financials." The decline in bond yields lifted US tech stocks overnight, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc, the top three holdings of the global benchmark.

The S&P 500 gained 0.33% as it also set intra-day and record closing highs, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.05%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%.

Johnson & Johnson's shares slid 1.34% after US federal health agencies recommended pausing the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days, after six women developed rare blood clots. Setbacks to vaccination rollouts have raised concerns about the global economic recovery.

Earnings will be a focus on Wednesday, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc among the companies reporting.

The US dollar eased along with Treasury yields, slipping to a three-week low to major peers.

Bitcoin hit a record above $64,500, extending its 2021 rally to new heights on the day Coinbase shares are due to list in the United States.

In oil markets, Brent crude futures rose 47 cents to $64.14 a barrel. US crude futures added 47 cents to$60.65.

