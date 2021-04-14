Brent oil may edge up into $64.46-$65.22 range

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may edge up into a range of $64.46-$65.22 per barrel, as it has climbed above a resistance at $63.85.

The contract is presumed to be riding on a wave c from $61.25, which could end at $64.46 or extend to $66.44.

The market is suffering from a weak momentum, which puts the wave c in a awkward situation that it has to unfold slowly.

Support is at $63.23, a break below which could cause a fall into $61.25-$62.47 range. On the daily chart, a wave b seems to be extending towards $66.15.

This wave count suggests an ending point of the wave b around $66.15, which will be then reversed by a downward wave c. A break above $66.15 could lead to a gain into $68.14-$71.38 range.

