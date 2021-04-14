ANL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.26%)
ASC 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.22%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
BOP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
BYCO 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
DGKC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.85%)
EPCL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.95%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
FFL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
HASCOL 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
HUBC 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.85%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.88%)
PAEL 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
PTC 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.81%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.7%)
TRG 165.40 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.53%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.63%)
BR100 4,878 Increased By ▲ 41.84 (0.87%)
BR30 25,906 Increased By ▲ 271.81 (1.06%)
KSE100 45,279 Increased By ▲ 230.35 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,545 Increased By ▲ 108.63 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Apr 14, 2021
World

20 children killed in Niger school fire

  • "Rescuers set off rapidly and the fire was put out... but the power of the fire was enormous," he added. "The children were not able to escape."
AFP 14 Apr 2021

NIAMEY: Some 20 children died Tuesday after several classrooms caught fire at a school in Niger's capital Niamey, the fire service said.

"Twenty-one classrooms in straw huts caught fire. Around 20 children were trapped in the blaze," fire service commander Sidi Mohamed said on public television.

"Rescuers set off rapidly and the fire was put out... but the power of the fire was enormous," he added. "The children were not able to escape."

Public television, citing witnesses, said the fire had broken out at around 4.00 pm (1500 GMT), "when the victims were in class".

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou travelled to the scene of the tragedy, on the edge of the capital, to offer his condolences to the children's parents.

Niger ranks as the poorest country in the world under the UN's 189-nation Human Development Index.

Authorities in the Sahel country have built thousands of straw huts to serve as classrooms, with children sometimes seated on the floor.

Fires in these buildings are fairly common due to the flammable materials used, but such accidents have rarely proved fatal.

