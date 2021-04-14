Covid-19 and economies

Prime minister Imran Khan has proposed a five-point roadmap to materialize the vision of D-8, which include mobilizing financial resources to recover robustly for the economic and health crises incurred by Covid-19 pandemic.

That the third wave of Covid-19 is wrecking havoc on the country’s economy is a fact. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also said that Pakistan may be required to dampen economic growth hopes in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. Higher economic growth in developing countries in particular can help mitigate the adverse impacts of the pandemic. But alarming rise in Covid-19 cases is causing a setback to growth prospects. There appears to be no solution in sight as the deadly virus continues to hit people’s lives and livelihoods severely.

Zafar Mehdi (Lahore)

