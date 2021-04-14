Sharjeel’s case: SHC gives deadline to NAB

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday gave the deadline of May 25 to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete inquiry against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and MPA of provincial assembly Sharjeel Memon.

SHC bench gave the timeframe to NAB while hearing the bail petition of Sharjeel Memon in a case related to NAB inquiry into allegations of illegal appointments. Former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon appeared in the hearing Tuesday.

The NAB prosecutor told the high court that an inquiry is underway against Memon and it will take more time to be completed. The SHC judge gave a deadline to NAB. to conclude the inquiry by May 25 and also sought the progress report from NAB.

Court extended bail of Sharjeel Memon and adjourned the hearing of the case of Memon, who has been accused of hiring people illegally while serving as the Sindh information Minister as well as owning more assets than his sources of income.

