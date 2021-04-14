ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
Australian HC wishes Pakistanis Ramazan Mubarak

14 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw wishes Ramazan Mubarak to all Pakistanis. In his special message at the start of Ramazan, he said: “I send my warmest wishes to the people of Pakistan at the start of the holy month of Raamzan.

Ramazan is a time for friends and family and for charity and compassion. Let us take inspiration from the spirit of this month to practice self-discipline and compassion in the current challenging times and focus on keeping ourselves, our families and those around us safe and healthy.

This Ramazan, our thoughts will remain with all those who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in Australia, Pakistan and across the world. I am proud that Australia is playing its part in helping Pakistan deal with the pandemic through our development assistance, that includes support to Ehsaas nutrition centres, provision of medical equipment and helping women access essential health care.

Australia has contributed $80 million to the COVAX facility, a global initiative to share vaccines equitably across the world. I hope our contribution through COVAX will help Pakistan deliver life-saving vaccines to the vulnerable.

Australia is home to more than 600,000 Muslims from all over the world, including more than 80,000 Pakistanis. Our people-to-people links continue to Pakistanis here, and back home in Australia, Ramazan Mubarak.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

