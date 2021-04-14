ANL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
ASC 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.22%)
AVN 91.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.36%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
DGKC 125.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.85%)
EPCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.59%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
FFBL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.41%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
KAPCO 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.98%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
PAEL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
PRL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.4%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.42%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.96%)
TRG 165.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.41%)
UNITY 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,870 Increased By ▲ 34.55 (0.71%)
BR30 25,835 Increased By ▲ 200.17 (0.78%)
KSE100 45,250 Increased By ▲ 201.27 (0.45%)
KSE30 18,530 Increased By ▲ 93.09 (0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business & Finance

e-Stamp papers: Punjab govt earns over Rs128.6bn

Recorder Report Updated 14 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has earned over Rs 128.6 billion by selling about 5.8 million e-stamp papers during the tenure of incumbent government.

In a statement, the Senior Member Board of Revenue (BoR) Babar Hayat Tarar said the e-stamping system has facilitated the people and keeping in view the effectiveness and utility of this system, stamp papers of less than 500 are also being sold. The e-stamp system has helped in overcoming corruption and verification of e-stamp papers is also easy, he said.

Meanwhile, 7527 stamp vendors have been registered in 36 districts while 7456 smart cards have been issued to registered stamp vendors to ensure transparency, he added.

The SMBR maintained the e-stamp system has helped in payment of correct stamp duty to the government by the people adding that people can easily generate 32-A challan form from their homes through computers. Similarly, BoR will also print stamp papers on plain papers with embedded security features to further facilitate the general public, he added.

e-Stamp papers: Punjab govt earns over Rs128.6bn

