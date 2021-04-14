e-Stamp papers: Punjab govt earns over Rs128.6bn

LAHORE: The Punjab government has earned over Rs 128.6 billion by selling about 5.8 million e-stamp papers during the tenure of incumbent government.

In a statement, the Senior Member Board of Revenue (BoR) Babar Hayat Tarar said the e-stamping system has facilitated the people and keeping in view the effectiveness and utility of this system, stamp papers of less than 500 are also being sold. The e-stamp system has helped in overcoming corruption and verification of e-stamp papers is also easy, he said.

Meanwhile, 7527 stamp vendors have been registered in 36 districts while 7456 smart cards have been issued to registered stamp vendors to ensure transparency, he added.

The SMBR maintained the e-stamp system has helped in payment of correct stamp duty to the government by the people adding that people can easily generate 32-A challan form from their homes through computers. Similarly, BoR will also print stamp papers on plain papers with embedded security features to further facilitate the general public, he added.

