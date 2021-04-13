CM congratulates Muslims on start of Ramazan

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated all Muslims on start of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and said that this sacred month heralds message of peace and happiness for mankind.

This month is the source of blessings as it reminds selflessness and empathy for others, he said, adding, "We should take care of less resourceful people during this month."

The chief minister appealed to the citizens to ensure Covid-19 SOPs during five times prayers and Taraweeh and pray for the security of the country as well as early recovery of the corona patients.