Pakistan
CM congratulates Muslims on start of Ramazan
- This month is the source of blessings as it reminds selflessness and empathy for others, he said, adding, "We should take care of less resourceful people during this month."
Updated 14 Apr 2021
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated all Muslims on start of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and said that this sacred month heralds message of peace and happiness for mankind.
This month is the source of blessings as it reminds selflessness and empathy for others, he said, adding, "We should take care of less resourceful people during this month."
The chief minister appealed to the citizens to ensure Covid-19 SOPs during five times prayers and Taraweeh and pray for the security of the country as well as early recovery of the corona patients.
FIR registered against TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi under Anti Terrorism Act
CM congratulates Muslims on start of Ramazan
PM urges countrymen to point out profiteers, hoarders in Ramazan
Fawad Chaudhry gets additional charge of Information Ministry: Sources
Army Chief meets PM Khan, discuss prevailing security situation in the country: Sources
PPP leaders submit resignations to PDM as rifts widen between opposition parties
Supreme Court rejects Justice Faiz's plea seeking live telecast of hearing on review petitions
Bitcoin hits record high above $62,000
More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Asad Umar
Cryptocurrencies: a $2.0-trillion market
Russia says expects Iran nuclear deal to be saved: Lavrov
Iran's Zarif warns US against sabotage, sanctions
Read more stories
Comments