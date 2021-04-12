Pakistan
Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 4
- The court directed all the accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing for indictment process.
12 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till May 4, in rental power project reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others.
AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali adjourned hearing on the case without proceeding due to absence of the lawyers of accused persons in the case.
Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan fixed May 18, a date to indict accused including former secretary workers welfare board Iftikhar Raheem in a corruption reference worth Rs 46 millions.
The court directed all the accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing for indictment process.
Protests erupt in multiple cities after TLP Chief Saad Rizvi's arrest in Lahore
Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 4
Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia
‘SOP compliance remains very weak and pressure on hospitals is increasing’ warns Asad Umar
Prince Harry arrives back in the UK for Prince Philip funeral
Pakistan entering third COVID-19 wave with strong economic indicators: Baqir
Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months
COVID-19 active cases in Pakistan reach 75,266; death rate slows for first time in several days
US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests
PM expands free meals programme
Germany Covid-19 infections pass 3 million: official
Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF
Read more stories
Comments