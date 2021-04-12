Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 4

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till May 4, in rental power project reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali adjourned hearing on the case without proceeding due to absence of the lawyers of accused persons in the case.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan fixed May 18, a date to indict accused including former secretary workers welfare board Iftikhar Raheem in a corruption reference worth Rs 46 millions.

The court directed all the accused to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing for indictment process.