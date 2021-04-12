Pakistan
PTI Govt introduces another landmark reform of Pakistan Single Window Act 2021: PM
12 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said PTI government has introduced another landmark reform of Pakistan Single Window Act 2021 that paves the way for ease in imports and exports.
In a tweet on Monday, he said Pakistan Single Window will bring 500 million dollars annual savings and reduce cargo clearance time from days to hours by integrating 75 regulatory departments, including customs, banks, port authorities, shipping companies and brokers.
The Prime Minister said an independent authority will manage the Pakistan Single Window, which will be pivotal in unlocking Pakistan's potential to become a hub for international transit and trade.
PTI Govt introduces another landmark reform of Pakistan Single Window Act 2021: PM
