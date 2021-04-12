ANL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
Pakistan's Remittances hit above $2bn mark for 10 straight months

  • Cumulatively during July-Mar FY 21, remittances have risen to $21.5 billion, up by 26 percent over the same period of FY20.
Ali Ahmed Updated 12 Apr 2021

Pakistan’s workers’ remittances extended their unprecedented streak of above $2 billion for the 10th consecutive month in March.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) latest figures, remittances rose to $2.7 billion in March 2021, 20 percent higher than last month and 43 percent higher than March 2020. Cumulatively during July-Mar FY 21, remittances have risen to $21.5 billion, up by 26 percent over the same period of FY20.

“The love and commitment of Overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan is unparalleled,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet post on Monday. “You sent over $2bn for 10 straight months despite Covid, breaking all records. Your remittances rose to $2.7bn in Mar, 43% higher than last year. So far this fiscal year, your remittances rose 26%. We thank you,” he added

Remittance inflows during Jul-Mar FY21 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($5.7 billion), United Arab Emirates ($4.5 billion), United Kingdom ($2.9 billion) and the United States ($1.9 billion).

“Proactive policy measures by the Government and SBP to encourage more inflows through formal channels, limited cross border travel in the face of the COVID-19, medical expenses and altruistic transfers to Pakistan amidst the pandemic, and orderly foreign exchange market conditions are continuing to contribute to this sustained rise in workers’ remittances,” said SBP.

Pakistan Overseas Pakistanis SBP Imran Khan State Bank remittance

