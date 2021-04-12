Markets
Hong Kong shares tumble in morning
12 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell in Monday's morning session as traders prepare for the upcoming earnings season, though tech giant Alibaba soared as company officials played down the impact of a record antitrust fine imposed by Chinese regulators at the weekend.
The Hang Seng Index slumped 0.98 percent, or 281.56 points, to 28,417.24.
