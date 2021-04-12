PRLA establishes 100 satellites, 152 LRCs

MULTAN: Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has established 100 satellites and 152 Land Record Centres (LRCs) across the province after the approval of Land Record Authority Act 2017.

According to PLRA sources, the authority was offering 38 type of Fardaat and 48 types of Mutations through its different centres across the province. The authority would increase capacity of land record centres to 700 till June 2010 by establishing Rural centres in different areas. The authority has also established 20 mobile land record centres to facilitate masses at their door steps. The sources added that facility of Fardaat and others were also being offered to citizens through 2300 E-Sahulat Centres of NADRA and 10 E-Khidmat centres across the province.

The authority have also provided facility of PRLA at consulate offices of America, Saudi Arabia, UAE and other 14 countries to facilitate Pakistanis living abroad. The PRLA offering different facilities to over 5.5 million farmers of the province while over six million errors have been resolved and record has been made computerized, PRLA sources added.