Leicestershire protest over stumping row

AFP 12 Apr 2021

LONDON: Leicestershire have complained to English cricket authorities after a controversial stumping dismissal in their County Championship defeat against Hampshire.

Hampshire won by an innings and 105 runs on Sunday, but the dismissal of Leicestershire’s Hassan Azad was the big talking point from the opening game of the season.

Azad was given out stumped off Liam Dawson in a bizarre incident when wicketkeeper Lewis McManus knocked off the bails with his left hand, with the ball in his raised right hand as he appealed for what he thought was a catch.

Cricket laws state that the wicket can be fairly put down “by a fielder with his/her hand or arm, providing that the ball is held in the hand or hands so used, or in the hand of the arm so used”.

That was not the case in this instance and match referee Stuart Cummings spoke to both captains after the game.

Leicestershire were furious with the dismissal and released a post-match statement revealing they have been in contact with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to complain.

“For everyone at Leicestershire, the behaviour displayed by Hampshire was extremely disappointing and has no place in the game,” Leicestershire CEO Sean Jarvis said.

