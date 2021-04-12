KIET holds 18th convocation

KARACHI: Karachi Institute of Economics & Technology (KIET) organized its 18th Convocation ceremony in hybrid mode on 31 March, 2021 at KIET Main Campus, PAF Airmen Academy Korangi Creek Karachi.

A total of eight hundred & six graduates were conferred degrees in the disciplines of Management Sciences, Computer Sciences, Engineering and Media & Arts.

The College of Management Sciences awarded 360 degrees. Owing Covid-19 pandemic, only limited graduates were invited to attend the ceremony while remaining were awarded degrees in absentia. The College of Computing & Information Sciences awarded 274 degrees. 119 degrees were awarded to the graduates of College of Engineering and the College of Media & Arts awarded 61 degrees to its graduates. Furthermore, 5 degrees were awarded to the PhD scholars.—PR

