ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,329
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
715,968
513924hr
Sindh
268,284
Punjab
245,923
Balochistan
20,178
Islamabad
64,902
KPK
97,318
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM directs to ensure approval of PC-I of proposed projects from PDWP within one week

  • He issued these directives while chairing a meeting on development projects to be proposed for inclusion in PSDP 2021-22.
APP 10 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed concerned authorities to ensure approval of PC-I of proposed projects from Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) within one week so that they could be forwarded to federal government for inclusion in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting on development projects to be proposed for inclusion in PSDP 2021-22.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries of concerned departments.

CM also directed provincial departments to nominate an officer as a focal person to keep liaison with relevant federal forum to ensure timely approval of PC1s from Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

He also directed close monitoring of ongoing PSDP projects to ensure utilization of funds by end of current fiscal year.

The meeting was told that a total of 36 projects costing Rs. 443 billion would be proposed for inclusion in upcoming PSDP out of which PC1s of some eight projects had been cleared from PDWP and submitted to federal government.

It was told that 13 PC1s were cleared by PDWP that would be submitted to federal government shortly whereas 13 PC1s would be cleared by PDWP within a week time.

The meeting was was informed that a total of four communication sector projects worth Rs 326 billion, 15 irrigation sector projects worth Rs 21 billion, four projects of Rs. 14 billion in agriculture sector, four projects of public health engineering worth Rs 10 billion and three projects worth Rs 53 billion in energy sector would be proposed for inclusion in upcoming PSDP.

Mahmood Khan PSDP PDWP

CM directs to ensure approval of PC-I of proposed projects from PDWP within one week

Pakistan needs economic transformation by changing incentive structure, Asad Umar

PTI, PML-N lock horns once again as polling begins for NA-75 Daska by-election

Construction industry: PM says feels contented with increased activity

Covid-19: Proposed anti-smuggling law envisages heavy fines

SPI up 0.60pc WoW

Borrowers’ eCIB reports to reflect 2-year history: SBP

President signs Act aimed at facilitating trade into law

Asim made FBR chairman

Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in US Senate

Additional power to KE: NTDC gives its consent

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters