ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold retreats over 1pc, but still on course for weekly gain

  • Investors eye US PPI data later in the day.
  • Fed's Powell sees inflation unlikely.
  • Palladium faces biggest weekly decline in six weeks.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

Gold fell more than 1% on Friday, weighed down by a rising dollar and US Treasury yields, but bullion was still on course to for its first weekly gain in three.

Spot gold fell 1% to $1,738.43 per ounce by 1243 GMT, having hit its highest since March 1 at $1,758.45 on Thursday. For the week, however, prices were up 0.5%.

US gold futures slipped 1.1% to $1,738.50.

"Gold's had a fairly decent week on the back of weaker US yields and the dollar," but they are slightly up now and that's weighing on prices, said CMC Markets UK's chief market analyst, Michael Hewson.

The dollar and benchmark US yields have rebounded from two-week lows, making gold less appealing.

Data out of China showed factory-gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March, while the producer price index (PPI) rose 4.4%. US PPI data is due later in the day.

"If we get a similarly strong number (in US PPI), that could reawaken the inflation genie and put upward pressure on US yields, and that in turn will hurt gold," Hewson said.

However, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday reiterated that higher inflation numbers that would require the Fed to react with rate hikes were unlikely.

"Gold's retreat from last year's peak is a 'mini-correction' in a longer bull market," said Davis Hall, head of capital markets in Asia at Indosuez wealth management.

"A lot of that speculative froth has been withdrawn as bitcoin picked up the baton... (but) as long as real yields remain flat to negative, gold has that underlying long-term support."

Silver slipped 1.4% to $25.07, while platinum shed 2.5% to $1,198.81. Palladium rose 0.3% to $2,632.36, but was on track for its biggest weekly fall since the week ending Feb. 26.

palladium gold production gold price gold export gold demand gold mines

Gold retreats over 1pc, but still on course for weekly gain

More than 35 bank accounts of Jahangir Tareen, family frozen

Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip dead age 99

People from low-income class can now own houses on mortgage, PM Imran addresses groundbreaking ceremony

SBP 'studying' option to launch its Digital Currency in Pakistan: Baqir

Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters