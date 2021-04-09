ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
ASL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.37%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.41%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BYCO 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.45%)
DGKC 127.05 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.84%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.07%)
FCCL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FFBL 28.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.68%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.57%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
JSCL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.71%)
KAPCO 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
MLCF 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
PAEL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.78%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.23%)
POWER 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
PPL 85.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.35%)
SNGP 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.66%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.94%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 59.86 (1.25%)
BR30 25,611 Increased By ▲ 630.55 (2.52%)
KSE100 45,091 Increased By ▲ 349.65 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,438 Increased By ▲ 105.53 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China's CNOOC hunts for three missing after Bohai blaze doused

  • CNOOC holds a 51% interest in the Penglai project, with the rest held by the Chinese subsidiary of US oil giant ConocoPhillips.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

BEIJING/SINGAPORE: China's offshore oil and gas major CNOOC Ltd has put out a fire at a production platform in Bohai Bay and is focusing its efforts on searching for three people who went missing, the firm said on Friday.

In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the company said Monday's fire at the V29 well of its V platform off China's northern coast was put out the following day.

The blaze broke out as CNOOC took emergency measures to contain "shallow gas" that overflowed during a drilling operation, the firm added, but with no oil spill so far.

"The company carried out an oil spill check, and placed oil booms around the platform," it said in the statement.

It evacuated 99 of the 102 staff but is still searching for the three missing, the company said.

CNOOC also estimated minimal production impact, of a loss of up to 600,000 barrels of output, representing 0.1% of annual production scheduled in 2021.

On Thursday, Chinese financial publication Caixin said the platform, part of the Penglai 19-3 oilfield in Bohai Bay, was affected after an oil spill during drilling of a new production well.

CNOOC holds a 51% interest in the Penglai project, with the rest held by the Chinese subsidiary of US oil giant ConocoPhillips.

The Penglai 19-3 oil cluster, about 235 km (146 miles) off the northern city of Tianjin, is China's largest offshore oil producing field, and is a typical high-pressure reservoir.

In 2011, cleanup efforts ran for several months after a severe oil spill in the same cluster, then operated by ConocoPhillips, polluted more than 6,000 square km of water in Bohai Bay.

China Bohai Bay CNOOC Ltd Hong Kong stock exchange

China's CNOOC hunts for three missing after Bohai blaze doused

Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters