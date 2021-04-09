ANL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.68%)
ASL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (5%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
DGKC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.85%)
EPCL 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.71%)
FCCL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FFBL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.32%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.29%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.96%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
MLCF 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.11%)
PAEL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.2%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PRL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.02%)
PTC 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
SNGP 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.29%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By ▲ 51.56 (1.08%)
BR30 25,573 Increased By ▲ 592.05 (2.37%)
KSE100 45,034 Increased By ▲ 292.16 (0.65%)
KSE30 18,426 Increased By ▲ 93.57 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

  • Other measures include boosting support for agencies involved in tackling community violence and ordering the first comprehensive report on firearms trafficking in the United States since 2000.
AFP 09 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Thursday branded US gun violence an "epidemic" and an "international embarrassment" at a White House ceremony to unveil his first attempt at getting the problem under control.

"This is an epidemic, for God's sake, and it has to stop," he said, calling shootings "a public health crisis."

"It's an international embarrassment," the Democrat, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Vice President Kamala Harris, told Congress members and gun control activists in the Rose Garden. "Enough prayers," Biden said. "Time for some action."

With Congress unable to agree on broad new regulations, like stricter background checks for gun buyers, Biden announced six executive measures which he said would help tamp down the crisis.

Republicans immediately attacked the proposal, with the party's senior leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, warning of "unconstitutional overreach."

In addition to relatively modest moves on the politically hyper-sensitive issue, Biden used his Rose Garden speech to announce the nomination of David Chipman, a gun-control proponent and former law enforcement officer, as head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Reflecting the lack of unity in Washington around anything to do with firearms restrictions, the ATF -- a key agency in the fight against gun violence -- has not had a Senate-confirmed director since 2015.

Biden's six measures included a proposed rule to "stop proliferation of ghost guns," as firearms built from home kits are known. The White House says these homemade weapons are especially of concern because they have no serial numbers and cannot be traced after being used in crimes.

Another proposed rule will be tightening regulations on arm braces designed to stabilize pistols, a device used by the man who killed 10 people in a Colorado grocery store last month.

Under the rule, pistols with braces would be classified as short-barreled rifles, putting them under stricter control.

Other measures include boosting support for agencies involved in tackling community violence and ordering the first comprehensive report on firearms trafficking in the United States since 2000.

Nearly 40,000 Americans die each year from shootings.

While mass shootings like recent killings in Colorado, Georgia and California attract most attention, more than half of the annual death toll is due to suicide.

Joe Biden White House Kamala Harris PSATF David Chipman Attorney General Merrick Garland

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Parliamentary team’s plane denied landing at Kabul airport

Commanders reaffirm support to Kashmiris’ struggle

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters