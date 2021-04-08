ANL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.57%)
AVN 86.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.16%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.62%)
DGKC 123.40 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.74%)
EPCL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.55%)
FCCL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.13%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
HASCOL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
HUBC 79.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.95%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.94%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.25%)
PAEL 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
PRL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.51%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
TRG 144.35 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (3.48%)
UNITY 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 36.43 (0.77%)
BR30 24,712 Increased By ▲ 323.43 (1.33%)
KSE100 44,429 Increased By ▲ 475.44 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,181 Increased By ▲ 168.89 (0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Wheat firms as dry weather threatens North American plantings

  • Brazil's second-crop corn planting could see yields trimmed by an estimated 3.6% this year, Agroconsult said.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

CANBERRA: US wheat futures edged higher on Thursday as dry weather in several North American growing regions raised concerns of an impact to planting timeline.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.1% at $6.17 a bushel by 0241 GMT, having closed up 0.1% on Wednesday.

    • Soybean futures were down 0.2% to $14.06-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.7% on Wednesday.

    • Corn futures fell 0.1% to $5.59-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.1% in the previous session.

    • Spring wheat planting across the US Upper Great plains and Canadian prairie has been hampered by extreme dryness that could negatively affect yields.

  • Brazil looks to export 16.3 million tonnes of soybeans in April, up from 14.2 million acres a year ago, as well as 22,000 tonnes of corn, according to Brazilian grain export association ANEC.

    • Brazil's second-crop corn planting could see yields trimmed by an estimated 3.6% this year, Agroconsult said.

  • Market awaits corn USDA to adjust grain usage in its monthly supply and demand assessment.

Wheat Corn Oil soyabean Oil Palm

