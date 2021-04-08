ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
NCC-FFP directs timely execution of various projects

Tahir Amin 08 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) Wednesday directed the ministries and departments concerned to execute projects timely and in an efficient manner.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar chaired the meeting of the NCC-FFP on education, finance, revenue, and communication sectors.

Dr Waqar Masood Khan, SAPM on Revenue, and Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Parliamentary Secretary Economic Affairs also joined the meeting. Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine joined the meeting virtually. Noor Ahmed, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, senior officials of line ministries, representatives of the PM’s Office, Finance Division, and head of the line departments also attended the meeting.

The NCC-FFP reviewed the compliance status of forum’s decisions made in light of previous meetings held on each sector. It was informed that five projects amounting to $1.3 billion in finance and revenue sector, 13 projects worth $6 billion in communications sector and one project of education worth $19.85 million with the support of development partners including Asian Development Bank and the World Bank are under implementation.

Sources revealed that the meeting was informed that against the total portfolio of $1.3 billion for finance and revenue sector $0.6 billion were disbursed i.e. 46 percent, while $0.7 billion remained un-disbursed. Regarding the problematic portfolio, the meeting was informed that there are four projects amounting $1.2 billion, ie, 92 percent, where $0.5 billion were disbursed and $0.7 billion remain un-disbursed. These problematic projects included Public Finance Management and Accountability, Pakistan Raises Revenue Programme, CAREC Regional Improving Border Services Project (Wagah, Torkham, Chaman) – FBR and Pakistan Financial Inclusion and Infrastructure.

The committee had earlier decided that the Finance Division, after consultation with implementing partners, to set completion timelines of due DLRs for current and previous years, and share the same with EAD within one week to ensure targeted/budgeted disbursements.

The meeting was informed that as of March 31, 2021, the Finance Division had two meetings with the World Bank and broadly agreed with restructuring of DLRs for disbursement of $90m during the current fiscal year.

The minister lauded the efforts of line departments and ministries for smooth implementation of foreign-funded projects in these sectors.

He further highlighted that the government is focusing on reforms in revenue and communication sector.

The minister also directed the line departments to convey defined DLIs and DLRs along with timelines for expediting the implementation of projects.

He said that projects related to public sector must be executed in timely and efficient manner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood Khan NCC FFP Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh

