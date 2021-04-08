HK democracy activist granted asylum in UK

LONDON: Hong Kong Democracy activist Nathan Law said on Wednesday he had been granted asylum in Britain after fleeing the semi-autonomous territory following the introduction of sweeping Chinese security laws.

The 27-year-old former Hong Kong lawmaker and student activist fled to the UK in July 2020 in the weeks after the National Security Law, opposed by pro-democracy protesters, was imposed.

Law wrote on Twitter that he had been granted asylum in the UK after several interviews over a period of four months.