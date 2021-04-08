ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
PTA launches new system to block lost, stolen mobile phones

Tahir Amin 08 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a new automated system, enabling the citizens to block their stolen and snatched handsets through its Complaint Management System (CMS).

The system namely ‘Lost and Stolen Device System (LSDS)’ will facilitate the users, who want to get their mobile phones blocked in case it has been stolen, snatched or lost, a news release said.

Complainants can easily file a request with PTA through its CMS available at www.pta.gov.pk for blocking the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) of such handset to prevent it from potential misuse.

The stolen mobile phone will be blocked within 24 hours of reporting after necessary verification.

For more information/query, users may contact the PTA’s Consumer Support Centre (CSC) toll-free number 0800-55055 (9:00 AM to 9:00 PM 7 days a week). The complainant will receive a complaint reference number upon successful registration of the blocking request.

If the phone has been recovered, the complainant will have to follow the same procedure for unblocking through CMS and mention their complaint reference number along with other mandatory detail that was given to them earlier for blocking of mobile phone.

The users will receive an SMS on the registered number once the mobile phone is unblocked. The LSDS is an automated system and integrated with PTA’s Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS).

It may be mentioned that previously stolen, snatched, and lost mobile phones can be blocked or unblocked by calling PTA’s toll-free number 0800-25625, sending an email to [email protected], or through CPLC, Karachi.

After the launch of the new system, these mediums will not be available for blocking or unblocking phones.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

